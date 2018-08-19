Experienced Oakridge focused on West Michigan Conference Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- The Oakridge football team has made the playoffs 22 out of the last 23 years and should be contention for a West Michigan Conference title again in 2018.

The Eagles have eight or nine starters back on both sides to the ball and a group that knows what it's like to play in big games.

"You know they were thrown into some big game situations pretty early so they had to grow up fast," head coach Cary Harger said. "With a limited number of seniors on the roster and on the field last year, they were put into a grow up position pretty quick and they did well for the extent that we went."

As for their goals in 2018? Junior Leroy Quinn says the sky is the limit.

"One of the goals I'd say would definitely be to just work hard and get back on that roll that we had from my freshman year winning the conference," the running back said. "Our goal is we went to go all the way."