Funeral services to be held for teen killed in highway crash

Posted 10:45 PM, August 19, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral services will be held Monday for a teen killed in a crash in Plainfield Township.

Andrew Larson, 14, was riding  with his family when their Honda Odyssey was involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-131 near West River Drive Wednesday evening.

Services will be held:

Monday
August 20, 2018
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2700 Fulton Street East
Grand Rapids, MI 49506

According to his obituary, memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys.

