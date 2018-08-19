× Funeral services to be held for teen killed in highway crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral services will be held Monday for a teen killed in a crash in Plainfield Township.

Andrew Larson, 14, was riding with his family when their Honda Odyssey was involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-131 near West River Drive Wednesday evening.

Services will be held:

Monday

August 20, 2018

11:00 AM

Trinity Lutheran Church

2700 Fulton Street East

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

According to his obituary, memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys.