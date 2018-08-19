Funeral services to be held for teen killed in highway crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Funeral services will be held Monday for a teen killed in a crash in Plainfield Township.
Andrew Larson, 14, was riding with his family when their Honda Odyssey was involved in a three-vehicle crash on US-131 near West River Drive Wednesday evening.
Services will be held:
Monday
August 20, 2018
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
2700 Fulton Street East
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
According to his obituary, memorial contributions can be made to the Grand Rapids Choir of Men and Boys.