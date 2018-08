× Power restored to more than 1,000 customers in Kent County

KENT COUNTY, Mich.– More than 1,000 customers were without power between Plainfield Avenue and 3 Mile Road in Grand Rapids.

The power went out around the area just after 11 p.m.

It’s still unclear what lead to the power outages.

Consumers Energy expected the power to be restored by 4:15 a.m. on Sunday but was restored around 2:30 a.m.

We’ll bring you updates throughout the morning on when power should be restored.