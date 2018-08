× Ottawa County crash leaves hundreds without power

WRIGHT TWP., Mich.– More than 200 customers are without power following a car crash late Saturday night.

Deputies say a car crashed into a light pole just before Midnight on 32nd Avenue and Arthur St in Wright Township.

There are no reports of any injuries to the driver.

DTE says the power should be fully restored by 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 19th.