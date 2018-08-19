Rock Steady Boxing opening third location while helping people with Parkinson’s

Posted 12:29 AM, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 12:33AM, August 19, 2018

MONTCALM, Mich.– Rock Steady Boxing, a unique exercise program, that helps people with Parkinson’s disease and is based on training exercises used by boxing pros will soon be opening its third location right here in West Michigan.

Rock Steady Boxing already has locations in both Grand Rapids and Holland, but in October it’ll be opening its doors at Montcalm Community College.

The program involves exercises like stretching, agility, jump-rope, push-ups, and lots of non-contact boxing, led by experienced trainers.  Rock Steady Boxing serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.

Amy Hooyer, who successfully completed the Camp back in 2013 says, “We are fortunate to be able to bring this amazing program to Grand Rapids, Holland, and now Montcalm County.”

Rock Steady Boxing has received doctor’s approval saying that that boxing can help people with Parkinson’s increase hand-eye coordination while maintaining their strength.

For more information just visit the company’s website.

