GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.— A ton of races are taking of Sunday as the Michigan Titanium 2018 Triathlon takes off in Grand Rapids.

The first race kicks off at 7 a.m. with the rest of the races happening throughout the day.

These races will include Full, Half and Olympic Triathlons, plus many others.

Competitors will be running, swimming and biking through Versluis Park.

Pre-registration is required for the event but you can still get down to the sidelines to cheer the participants on.