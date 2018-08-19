Showers and storms on the way to West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – Hazy sunshine to continues this weekend after a widespread foggy start to our Sunday. Temperatures will build into the lower 80s with dew point still in the 60s keeping us muggy. Dew points will very slowly decrease heading into the new work week. We will stay mostly dry with a slim chance to see an isolated chance for a shower or two this afternoon and evening. High pressure is nearby making any rain chances not likely, but can’t be completely ruled out.

Lake Michigan waters are still warm with waves around a foot or less. Enjoy!

Late Monday evening into Tuesday is our next chance to see showers and storms in West Michigan. We can expect heavy downpours and storms with this system along with gusty winds especially on the back end. We still aggressively need the rain as our drought monitor is still abnormally or moderately dry. Some models are showing we can gain upwards of 2 inches of rain in some locations.

West Michigan will see dry conditions again after our mid-week system moves through with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.