Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff in Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police say a 55-year-old man is in custody after a standoff Sunday afternoon.

Grand Rapids Police were called to Thelma Avenue SE between Griggs and Elliott at around 2:45 p.m.

They're calling it domestic incident involving family members with an ax or hatchet type weapon. The suspect allegedly threatened two relatives with the weapon prior to the standoff. It's unclear at this point if the suspect has a history with police.

Officers are searching the home for other evidence.