Hospital has its own baby boom with 16 nurses pregnant at same time

Posted 10:29 AM, August 19, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30AM, August 19, 2018

MESA, Ariz. — There’s an apparent baby boom at a hospital in Arizona with 16 nurses all being pregnant.

ABC News reported that the nurses at Banner Desert Medical Center are all expecting between October and January.

“I don’t think we realized just how many of us were pregnant until we started a Facebook group,” said nurse Rochelle Sherman, who is currently eight months pregnant.

The nurses said their co-workers plan on throwing them a group baby shower next week. The hospital gave them all one-piece romper which say, “Relax! My mom is a Banner nurse!”

“We all formulated this plan to have the holidays off!” joked Jolene Garrow, another pregnant nurse.

6 comments