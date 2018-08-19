Veteran offensive line leading at Vicksburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICKSBURG, Mich. -- The Vicksburg football team returns a veteran group up front in 2018 with a number of new skill position players.

"It seems like every year you either have skill coming back or the o-line coming back," head coach Tom Marchese said at practice. "If you're a young quarterback, we couldn't ask for a better scenario to have three out of five returners up front that know what they're doing so it's good for the young guys."

Senior Grant Deal couldn't agree more. "Offensive line is the glue of the team, you know? If you don't have them, you're not getting any yards. So, I mean I think it's key for us to really crush the defense and build some holes for the running backs."