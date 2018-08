Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Mich. -- The Whitehall football team is riding a four-year playoff streak for the first time in school history.

The Vikings have to replace their quarterback this season, but feel confident in their system.

"Really were just trying to go ahead a build another layer of consistency," head coach Tony Simon said. "We're starting our sixth year here and I feel like each year the kids have gotten a little bit better and a little bit more focused."