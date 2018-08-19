× Widespread rain on the way this week

WEST MICHIGAN — Hopefully you have been hearing the forecast about widespread rain on the way Monday evening/night and into Tuesday. We are not expecting severe weather from this system, but we should all get in on a soaking of about one to two inches of rain over an almost 24-hour period.

Our next weather system will be tracking in to the Great Lakes Monday evening and setting up shop through Tuesday. This system is different than many of its predecessors since this one is tapping moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. These types of weather systems and low pressure areas tend to be “wetter” than the ones that track in from the west of north (Pacific Ocean and Canada) which are many times void of significant moisture. You can see what this system looks like on the graphic below from our forecast model. The image is valid for 6 A.M. on Tuesday morning.

Most of our forecast models are showing a solid one to two inches of rain from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon…so somewhat of a long duration event. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is NOT likely. Take a look at our three main forecast models and the rain totals each one is projecting from Monday evening/night through Tuesday at 6 P.M.. The first model below (for you weather geeks) is our in-house RPM Model.

The next model below is the GFS (Global Forecast System). This one seems to be the wettest!

The final forecast model below is our European Model. This is the driest, but still appreciable rain.

I should note never to get “caught up” in the exact precipitation amounts. These are forecast models that are not reality, but are meant to offer and idea of about how much rain they think we will receive. What’s the point? All of them suggest a widespread, reasonably prolonged event that will certainly help with our current drought situation.

Once this system moves through the state, breezy conditions are expected Tuesday afternoon in to Wednesday morning. Note also that the extensive cloud cover and rain showers will hold our high temperatures down in the mid 70s or so on Tuesday, then a cool/drier air mass will filter in for Wednesday and Thursday.

