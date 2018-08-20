× 2 injured in head-on crash in Plainfield Twp.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured Monday after a head-on crash in Kent County.

The crash was reported shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Northland Drive and Seven Mile Road in Plainfield Township.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 that the injuries suffered in the crash were non-life threatening. Other details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

The crash scene was expected to be cleared by 7:30 p.m., police said.