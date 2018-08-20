BBB warns about scammers on Instagram

MICHIGAN — There is a new warning for Instagram users after many were contacted by companies to become brand ambassadors for the social media company, according to the BBB.
These phony companies tell users that all they have to do to receive commission and free products is post photos of themselves with the products. Victims of these scams reported that they ended up having to pay for the products upfront, products would arrive damaged or broken, and some were even charged for “background checks” before they were sent the products.
To avoid scams such as this the BBB advises:
- When it comes to jobs that ask you to hand over money be cautious. In these types of business scammers will try to run credit checks, set up direct deposits or pay for training to gain access to your personal information.
- If you see a red flag, Google the company to see if they are credible. A lot of times other people who have been scammed will post about the company.
- Educate yourself about social media scams.