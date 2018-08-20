BBB warns about scammers on Instagram

MICHIGAN — There is a new warning for Instagram users after many were contacted by companies to become brand ambassadors for the social media company, according to the BBB.

These phony companies tell users that all they have to do to receive commission and free products is post photos of themselves with the products. Victims of these scams reported that they ended up having to pay for the products upfront, products would arrive damaged or broken, and some were even charged for “background checks” before they were sent the products.

To avoid scams such as this the BBB advises: