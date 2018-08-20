Broncos bring energy in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. -- The Coopersville football team enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in West Michigan last season as they went from one win in 2016, to six wins and a spot in the playoffs in 2017.

Now in 2018, head coach Ed Kaman said the team is already hungry for more.

"Our seniors were incredible. Just a group of kids that committed to a new guy coming in and a new coaching staff. They just bought into what we were doing and gave agreat effort and set a great standard for this program and these kids and were looking to build on that."

And according to senior Connor Nelson, last year's high energy group of seniors is still motivating the Broncos this season.

"It was a big turnaround. You get to play more games and it bring a lot of energy to this coming season and were looking forward to having a similar season like that."