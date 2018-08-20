Live – Gretchen Whitmer running mate announcement

Burglar strips naked before robbing New York restaurant

NEW YORK -- Police are asking the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a Manhattan restaurant while naked, according to WPIX.

Police said a fully-clothed man entered Mediterranean restaurant Adalya through a side entrance at 7 a.m. on July 5. Once inside, the man stripped naked before taking $600 in cash from the register, an iPad, a cordless phone and company credit card.

Police said the suspect did put his clothes back on  before fleeing.

The individual is described to be between 28 and 35 years old. He was last seen  wearing a black t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, white socks and blue sneakers.

