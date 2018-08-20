Expectations ‘flying’ high at Hope College

HOLLAND, Mich. -- In the first two years since Peter Stuursma took over the Hope football program, the team has won seven and eight games respectively.

Now in 2018, there are 19 seniors on the roster and the team is eager to accomplish more.

"I think the biggest thing is they are coaching the younger guys. They are pushing the younger guys along saying this is how we do things," Stuursma said of his upperclassmen. "This is what we expect."

And with a returning quarterback in Mason Opple and returning linebacker Mason Dekker, the Flying Dutchmen are in good hands.

"I think we just gotta keep leading by example," Dekker added. "We show the younger guys, this is how we do things and we do have high expectations around here if we want to keep this wave we have forming and get a 9-1 or 10-0 season then you need to get on board with what we're doing around here.

