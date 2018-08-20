Fisherman ‘catches’ gun stolen in 2001 in Kalamazoo River

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Otsego man helped solve a 2001 gun theft while fishing in the Kalamazoo River.

Blake Blanchard was fishing in the Kalamazoo River in Otsego Township on July 28 when he reeled in a .357 Ruger Blackhawk revolver according to Michigan State Police. The gun was rusted and no longer operable.

A Michigan State Police trooper worked to identify the serial number on the gun and found that someone had worked to erase the numbers. The gun was then taken to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab in Grand Rapids, where technicians were able to restore the numbers.

Police identified the gun as having been stolen from a home in Monterrey Township in Allegan County in July 2001. The suspect was believed to be the estranged son of the victim. Charges were never filed and the suspect has since died, according to police.