Floyd Mayweather Sr returns to Grand Rapids to pay it forward

Posted 5:40 AM, August 20, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A familiar name in the boxing world is back home in West Michigan, paying it forward to an area gym.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is spending a few weeks at the gym of one of the men he helped train for a successful boxing career in the 1980s and 90s.

Mayweather is a big supporter of Dino Newville and Blues Gym, located at 4248 Kalamazoo Ave in Grand Rapids.

In fact, last year Mayweather donated $100,000 to help keep the gym open.

Now Mayweather is back, meeting with local kids and teaching them some skills.

Blues Gym seeks to keep young people off the street, a huge passion of  Mayweather and Newville.

The two have even joined forces for a program called “Guns Down Gloves Up.”

 

 

