Grand Rapids Polo Club puts you in the saddle to learn this fun sport!

Whether you want to learn the sport, just watch a match, or simply ride a horse, the Grand Rapids Polo Club is the perfect place to start. Numerous events benefiting charities are coming up in the next few weeks. Plus, attending a clinic can get you in the saddle to learn how to play. And no, you don't have to own a horse. They've got all of the gear for you. Learn more by watching our interview with Katie and Jack.
