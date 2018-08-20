Grand Rapids Polo Club puts you in the saddle to learn this fun sport!

Posted 12:40 PM, August 20, 2018, by , Updated at 12:39PM, August 20, 2018

Whether you want to learn the sport, just watch a match, or simply ride a horse, the Grand Rapids Polo Club is the perfect place to start. Numerous events benefiting charities are coming up in the next few weeks. Plus, attending a clinic can get you in the saddle to learn how to play. And no, you don't have to own a horse. They've got all of the gear for you. Learn more by watching our interview with Katie and Jack.

