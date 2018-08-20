× High waves to create dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan

LAKE MICHIGAN – After a nice beach weekend, the waters of Lake Michigan will be turning rough this week.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday for all Lake Michigan beaches from Berrien County to Oceana County in the FOX 17 viewing area.

High waves and strong currents are expected and swimming will be dangerous. Winds will be from the north from 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 mph. Waves will build to four to seven feet Tuesday afternoon and up to six to ten feet Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says the north side of piers will be especially hazardous, including the North Beach in South Haven and the Holland State Park. The NWS says that waves of this size are not often seen during the summer swim season. Waves are also expected to top the piers and wash over them.

People are advised to stay out of the water and stay off piers during the rough waves.

