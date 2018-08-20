Hornets buzzing with experience in 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENDON, Mich. -- The Mendon football team won their first ever Southwest 10 Championship in 2017, along with a district and regional final.

The Hornets went undefeated in the regular season and hope the players who were a part of that experience will carry them in 2018.

"We gotta make sure we're sitll progressing like we did last year, " head coach Robert Kretschman said at practice. "We just got better and better each week last year. Having the playoff run last year we got a lot of good experience in the playoffs. We had three sophomores on the varsity last year and those three were also on the varsity as freshman. So they've got a lot of experience with them as well."