New SNAP work requirements coming to our state

MICHIGAN — Michigan saw its lowest unemployment rate in nearly nine years as it dropped to 4.3 percent in July 2018.

That means the state can no longer claim a federal work exemption for those receiving food assistance.

Since 2002, Michigan has received a work waiver for those who benefit from the SNAP program. That’s all about to change in October, in counties that are not already under new federal work requirement laws.

The new rules mean adults who do not have a disability preventing them from working will not be applicable for food assistance.

Adults who qualify for the program and don’t have children, but receive benefits will have to work an average of 20 hours per week. They will also take part in an employment training program for 20 hours a week and are required to volunteer at a non-profit or some type of community service.

A food bank on the East side of our state says this will actually help them get more food out to people in need.

Pregnant women and people who are physically or mentally disabled will be exempt from these rules.

The state says it will work with people to help meet these requirements.