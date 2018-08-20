Officials in Parchment are optimistic as water ban continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- As of Monday night the ban on tap water is still on for residents in Parchment and Cooper Township. The contaminants found in the water systems are reportedly linked to health problems like cancer.

FOX 17 talked to the mayor of Parchment to find out what officials are planning to do about the situation.

“The water is now connected and flowing from the city of Kalamazoo to our municipal water system in Parchment, " mayor Robert Britigan said. “We got water flowing all of the water in our lines now is the city of Kalamazoo’s water. So that’s the good news. The next step is we are just waiting on the testing to be approved. And the PFAS testing that has been done on the municipal water system has been very good. The numbers I understand have been very low. I have not seen them but heard they are in single digits."

Various studies state it's not safe to drink if the water contains any level of PFAS.

Residents in the impacted areas are still able t pick up bottled water.

Those who attended Monday's meeting expressed concern how PFAS will impact them and their loved ones

I’m glad to hear everything is moving along really good. I’m glad to hear our PFAS levels are lower. The biggest concerns we’ve always had is the health issues. Because I have ongoing health issues. And that’s just the biggest thing.," said Ken Vanatta, of Parchment.

If you have questions call the water hotline at (269) 373-5346.