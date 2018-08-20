Report: 12-year-old Detroit girl hospitalized with severe burns after trying ‘fire challenge’

DETROIT, Mich. — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized with severe burns after attempting the “fire challenge,” her mother tells FOX 2 Detroit.

Brandi Owens says that the incident with her daughter happened Friday after she made her and two of her friends pancakes and then went to take a nap. She says she heard a small explosion shortly after, according to FOX 2.

“She came running up my hallway on fire from her knees to her hair,” Owens said.

Timiyah Landers was taken to the hospital with burns on over 49 percent of her body, FOX 2 reports. She is expected to remain hospitalized for several months.

Owens says her daughter and her friends were attempting the “fire challenge,” which one of them reportedly saw on YouTube. The challenge involves pouring rubbing alcohol on yourself and then setting yourself on fire.

Owens tells FOX 2 that she thinks YouTube should ban those videos and is warning other parents about it.

“Monitor these kids, especially with these phones and if I could after with this happening – my kids would never be able to be on social media — no more iPhones – nothing,” she said.

A GoFundMe page was started to help with Timiyah’s medical expenses.