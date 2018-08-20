× Search for suspects after cars hit by gunfire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an early morning shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Investigators say they received calls for numerous shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Franklin Street SE and Dallas Avenue SE.

No one was struck by the gunfire, according to police but at least two cars were hit.

Officials have been searching the area for gun shell casings and questioning neighbors.

If you know anything, call police.