COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Comstock Park averaged over 40 pointers per game last season and finished 6-3 in the regular season before falling to Belding in the second round of the playoffs.

This year they hope to continue some of their success under senior quarterback, Chase Brown.

"It's a great luxury, but more importantly the type of player he is," head coach Tim Johnson said. "Not only is he a 3-year player but he's a really good 3-year player, a really smart 3-year player. So for us as an offense he allows us to do a lot of things and be really diverse."