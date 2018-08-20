Teen dies after being hit while riding bicycle

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich– A 14-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle in Ottawa County Sunday night.

Police say the teen was riding in the road near Center Lane around 11 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle heading east on 44th Street SW. He was taken to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital but passed away Monday.

According to officials with Jenison Public Schools, the teen is 14-year-old Xavier Gust. A Moment of Silence was held for him Monday evening.

Gust was supposed to start his freshman year at the high school next week.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 29-year-old driver involved wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.