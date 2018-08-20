Teen hit by vehicle while riding bike, suffered serious injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A teen was struck by a vehicle while riding his or her's bike on 44th Street near 8th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The teen was reportedly riding their bike near the center lane just before 11 p.m. Sunday when the vehicle traveling east on 44th street hit the teen.

The 29-year-old driving the vehicle wasn't injured and the teen was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

This incident is still under investigation but police believe that alcohol wasn't a factor.