Teenager dead after being shot by brother in Muskegon Heights

Posted 9:39 PM, August 20, 2018, by

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich–  A 14-year-old girl is dead after police say she was shot by her 16-year-old brother this afternoon.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports the shooting happened shortly before 2 p.m. off Elwood Street.

Muskegon Heights Police Chief Dr. Joseph E. Thomas Jr. tells FOX 17 all elements of the scene lead investigators to believe the shooting was accidental.

Dr. Thomas says the victim’s brother is in custody after confessing to the shooting.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

