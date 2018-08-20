× The Corner Bar announces grand re-opening date

ROCKFORD, Mich. – A Rockford, Michigan landmark will reopen this coming weekend, almost one year after being destroyed by a fire.

The Corner Bar in Rockford will reopen at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 25 in its original location, 31 N. Main Street. The bar owners, city officials, construction representatives and other will be at opening day. The event is open to the public, but seating will be limited and available on a first come, first serve basis. The Corner Bar will be open until 11:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The bar was destroyed by a fire on August 14, 2017.