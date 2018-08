Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIMAX, Mich. -- The Climax-Scotts football team has been one of the strongest small school programs in the state and is preparing for a new era of football, transitioning to 8-man football in 2019.

As the last group of seniors to play 11-man football, the Panthers hope to make it a memorable season.

"I think we all feel like we want to go out and have a season where we feel like we represent the values of Climax-Scotts," head coach Kevin Langs said.