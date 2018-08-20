× Two year anniversary of six West Michigan tornadoes

WEST MICHIGAN — August 20, 2018 marks the two-year anniversary of six West Michigan tornadoes that ripped through six counties. Four tornadoes were EF-1 (86 to 110 mph winds) and two were were EF-0 (65 to 85 mph winds). See the map below of the track of these tornadoes. Thanks to the Grand Rapids National Weather Service for providing the graphic.

The first tornadic cell occurred just after 1 P.M. in Van Buren County around Bangor (EF-1). It tracked northeast and eventually lifted a short time later. The cell then dropped another tornado in central Allegan County (EF-1). That would eventually lift a short time later, only to touchdown again in extreme southeast Ottawa County and move into southwest Kent County (EF-1 and EF-0 here). There were a total of three tornadoes in Kent County, and the sixth tornado came in northern Ionia County (EF-1), which then tracked in to extreme southern Montcalm County.

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has some close-up maps, radar images and loops, and much more interesting information on this event. Click here to see that information.

