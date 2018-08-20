Widespread rain develops Monday night

WEST MICHIGAN- We haven’t been without rain all season long, but there has been a lack of a widespread rain for several weeks. We’ve gotten into a pattern with isolated showers and thunderstorms over the past few weeks. As a result, 20% of you have gotten very heavy rain, with the other 80% staying very dry and missing out on the rain altogether.

That looks to change tonight, as a widespread area of rain is currently off to our southwest and looks to push into West Michigan later tonight.

I don’t expect that rain begins until after sunset for most of us. But once the rain begins, it’s going to continue for most of the night, and even off and on Tuesday.

This prolonged stretch of widespread rain looks to deliver 1-2″ of rain throughout the area at the very least, with some locations expecting higher totals as well.