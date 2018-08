MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Joseph County Sheriff is asking for helping in finding a missing woman.

Gwenneth Detwiler, 19, was last seen Saturday morning in the 11000 block of Riverside Drive in Mottville Township.

Detwiler is described as being white, with red hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’3″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

Anyone with information about her location should call the sheriff’s department at 269-467-9045.