AP sources: Cohen to plead guilty in fraud case

Posted 1:45 PM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 03:16PM, August 21, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 27: Michael Cohen, former personal attorney for U.S. President Donald Trump, exits the Loews Regency hotel and walks toward a taxi cab, July 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — AP sources: Michael Cohen to plead guilty in New York to charges including campaign finance and bank fraud, tax evasion.

Two people familiar with the financial fraud investigation of Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, say his lawyers are in negotiations with prosecutors that could result in a plea deal, possibly within hours.

The people say the lawyer could plead guilty in Manhattan federal court as early as Tuesday afternoon, if a deal is struck requiring cooperation with the government. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to publicly discuss the case.

Cohen was Trump’s longtime personal lawyer until weeks ago. He was seen going into his lawyers’ offices early Tuesday.

Prosecutors had been investigating Cohen for possible fraud related to his businesses for months. The FBI raided his hotel room, home and office on April 9, seizing more than 4 million items.

