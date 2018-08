LANSING, Mich. – Police in Lansing are working to identify a body found in a sewer.

The body was found about 10:00 a.m. by a public service employee, according to Lansing Police. The workers was doing a routine check of the sewer at Herbert Street and Wilson Street when the body was found.

There has been no indication yet as to the gender or identity of the body. Police are calling the death suspicious at this time.

We’ll have more details when they become available.