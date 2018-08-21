Casnovia Twp. planning commission tables wind farm decision following heated public comment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASNOVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- It was standing room only at a public hearing discussing plans to construct up to 31 wind turbines in Casnovia Township.

The planning commission made a motion to table the decision for a few days to discuss all the information that was talked about Tuesday. Many people in the crowd were visibly frustrated with how the meeting went.

Tuesday's meeting was for the commission to go over their concerns over the project and then approve or deny it before it goes to the township board for a final vote.

The planning commission spent more than two hours discussing the project amongst themselves while the crowd looked on. They went over the need for an environmental impact study for the wind turbines and their accessories, as well as things like a sound survey. The survey would confirm that the project's studies and noise analysis findings are correct and comply with local sound decimal ordinances.

The California-based developer, Sempra Renewables, already has a wind farm in Huron County which started operating last year. For now, the Muskegon County project is on hold while the planning commission decides whether the project's details are in compliance with zoning rules.

Even though no decision was made, the public still made their voices heard and overwhelmingly opposed the the turbines.

“I think this is a terrible idea," said Sarah McGrath. "Light pollution, noise pollution, how will this affect our property values here? We should be compensated for this."

No date has been set for when the planning commission will meet next to make their decision.