Company offers benefits for new pet owners

Posted 7:20 AM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:34AM, August 21, 2018

MINNESOTA -- A digital marketing company in Minnesota is offering a new type of leave for its employees who own pets.

Calling it "Nina Hale" staff members who have just purchased a new pets can have the option to work from home until that new pet is adjusted.

The company introduced the policy in its new benefits package, according the Minnesota Public Radio News.

It was inspired by a senior accounts manager who adopted a puppy in may, and wanted to be with his new companion while it adjusted to its new environment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s