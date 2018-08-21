Company offers benefits for new pet owners

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNESOTA -- A digital marketing company in Minnesota is offering a new type of leave for its employees who own pets.

Calling it "Nina Hale" staff members who have just purchased a new pets can have the option to work from home until that new pet is adjusted.

The company introduced the policy in its new benefits package, according the Minnesota Public Radio News.

It was inspired by a senior accounts manager who adopted a puppy in may, and wanted to be with his new companion while it adjusted to its new environment.