Dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan continue through Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — Colder air and a strong northwest wind coming across Lake Michigan will continue to keep things churned through Wednesday evening. That means it’s NOT a good idea to be swimming or boating anywhere in the lake. Boaters are looking at high waves and SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES and swimmers a HIGH BEACH HAZARD RISK.

Northwest winds at 15 to 25 knots on Wednesday will generate four to six foot waves…and even higher south of Holland. Please exercise caution! That also means with our higher Lake Michigan water levels it’s easy to see waves top piers and jetties. I would expect longshore currents, rip currents, and structural currents on north sides of piers/jetties on Wednesday. Please be safe.

