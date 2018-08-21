Family calls shooting an ‘accident’; forgives teen who allegedly killed his sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - A Muskegon Heights mom is heartbroken after her 14-year-old daughter was killed last night, apparently by her 16-year-old son.

The incident happened Monday at about 2:00 p.m. on Elwood Street. Muskegon Heights Police say that the incident appears to be an accident, but Marcus Robertson could face charges. Marcus was in court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, but has not yet been arraigned, because the case is being handled in Juvenile Court.

Family says that Marcus was close to his sister, Kahmyah, and he is devastated by the loss of his sister. The family says they forgive him and want to be able to grieve as a family.

Jemeica Robertson, Marcus and Kahmyah's mother, told FOX 17 after Tuesday's hearing, "I forgive him. I just want him to come home."

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Tuesday. Marcus is being held in the Juvenile Transition Center while the prosecutor and detectives gather more information. They have five days to determine if Marcus will face charges.

"We're dealing with teenagers here," said Prosecutor DJ Hilson. "They're not thinking with all the faculties as we adults have."

Marcus will be in court again next Monday. Family hopes he will be released so he can attend Kahmyah's funeral on Tuesday.