Family of man tazed with baby questions the force used by police

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police department is investigating the arrest of a combative father who may have still been holding his 2-month-old son when an officer shot him with a stun gun.
Westland police said in a statement Monday that the man grabbed his son after the officers told him they were arresting him for assault, property damage and outstanding warrants.
The man’s girlfriend and boy’s mother, Nichole Skidmore, told WXYZ-TV that her boyfriend was still holding their son when the officer fired the stun gun. But police say Skidmore was holding the child before the father was stunned.
In a video of the arrest posted on Facebook by neighbor Kelvin Williams, it isn’t clear if the man was still holding the boy.
Williams says the officers arrived at the home during a Friday night barbecue and asked who was fighting. He says the officers were told they had the wrong house and that the child’s father became agitated while talking to them.
4 comments
Bob
A combative father was using his 2-month-old son as a human shield. Put the entire family in jail.
Vast Right Wing Conspiracy
Obviously if the police were arresting him on warrants he was wanted for a crime – since the baby momma was lying there, she is probably lying on the rest of her statement.
Vicki Fletcher
It looked to me as if the person with the White Pants on had snatched the baby just prior to the man being Tazed. Watch it closer as I did 4 x and that is what I seen. Now I cannot understand why he was arrested, like really what did he do? Maybe this is not telling the whole story but it truly look’s as tho the baby WAS NOT IN HIS ARM’S.
P
Once again fox17 blames the police and defends the felon. Well at least you’re consistent.