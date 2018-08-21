× Fifth Third Burger to be retired at the end of Whitecaps season

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – If you ever thought of trying to conquer the Fifth Third Burger, you are about out of time.

The West Michigan Whitecaps posted late Monday night that they’ll be retiring their 5,000 calorie behemoth at the end of the season, which has only ten more home games.

The burger has been on the menu at Fifth Third Ballpark since 2009. The burger is actually five 1/3 pound burger patties with lettuce, tomato, salsa, sour cream, chili and Fritos on an eight-inch sesame seed bun.