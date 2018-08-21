Game of the Week Preview: Unity Christian vs. Allendale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- Allendale and Unity Christian have faced off in week one of the high school football season for 13 years and Unity Christian has won the last four straight.

"They`re an awfully good football team over there, " Crusaders Head Coach Craig Tibbe said. "They do a nice job. Two communities close together and they get the home game every year and they kinda like that too and it`s a good environment to play a football game."

Allendale Head Coach Ben Burke echoed that as he recalled coaching with Tibbe at the All-Star game last season. "They are fun to coach against. They are fun to coach with even in the all star game a year ago. They`re well coached. They`re kids play hard and I think it`s just a good high school football game."

With Allendale's running back, Owen Burk transitioning to quarterback this season, Unity Christian knows it will be a close one again.

"He ran all over us last year," Unity Christian senior TJ Vankoevering smiled. "So we`re hoping we can stop him this year and we know they got some good d-lineman and linebackers, so hopefully we can put something together against them."

Coach Tibbe commended him as well saying, "you give him an inch and he`s gonna make you pay."

And although Unity Christian is always a tough team, Allendale said a non-conference win could be exactly what they need to gain some momentum for the tough OK Blue Conference.

"The OK Blue conference is an unbelievable football conference in Michigan," Coach Burke admitted. "I would dare say you`re tough to find anything better and winning a non conference game for us is really really big."