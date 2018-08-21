Get rid of coffee and wine stains on your teeth with Power Swabs

Posted 9:00 AM, August 21, 2018, by , Updated at 01:01PM, August 21, 2018

They say that confidence starts with a whiter smile. So if your teeth are yellowing due to coffee, red wine, or smoking, Power Swabs can get teeth whiter in just five minutes.

Power Swabs is also offering an exclusive deal for Morning Mix viewers just in time for the holidays. If you mention the Morning Mix and buy two Power Swab kits, you'll get the third free. You'll also get free shipping on your order along with three free Quick Sticks.

You can call 1-800-663-7516 to place an order, or order online.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s