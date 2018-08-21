Grand Rapids veteran raising money for surgery after support puppy hit by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A Grand Rapids veteran is asking for help after his support dog was hit by a car.

Josh Gunneson says when he let his dogs out Monday night they took off across the street. His 13-week-old German Shepherd Freya was hit.

Freya was supposed to start training in about a month to become Gunneson's certified support animal. After seeing two vets in Grand Rapids she's now at Michigan State University's Veterinary Medical Center, where they'll do surgery for fractures on her jaw and front elbow Wednesday morning.

The surgery is expected to cost between $6,000-$7,000, but Gunneson says having Freya around is something you can't put a price on.

“It’s improved my mood, it’s improved my emotional status, it’s helped me with my depression and anxiety," Gunneson said. "I had a week's stay at the VA medical hospital in Battle Creek and that’s when I decided that I need something and that’s when we got her."

Two different organizations that work with MSU will be helping with Freya's medical costs, but Gunneson needs to raise $4,000 before they can match it. If you'd like to donate, you can do so on the Freya's Fund Facebook page or call the MSU Veterinary Center directly at 517-353-5420 and mention Gunneson or Freya's name.