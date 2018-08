× Grandville Avenue reopens after truck crashes on U.S. 131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Michigan Department of Transportation crews are inspecting a Grand Rapids bridge after a semi-truck jack-knifed Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. 131 over Grandville Avenue in the S-Curve in downtown Grand Rapids. Debris fell onto Grandville Avenue and was closed while crews inspected the damage.

Traffic was backed up on U.S. 131 and I-196 during much of the morning commute.

No one was injured.