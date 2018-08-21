Jackknifed semi in S-Curve snarls morning traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- One jackknifed semi stopped traffic for miles on US-131 and I-196 Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. in the southbound lanes of US-131 over Market Avenue in the S-Curve in downtown Grand Rapids. Emergency units blocked all lanes.

Immediately, traffic began to back up on southbound US-131. Eventually, stop-and-go speeds were common on southbound 131 from north of I-96, on westbound I-196 from I-96, and on westbound I-96 after Cascade Road.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the scene had been cleared enough to permit three lanes of traffic by the scene, but drivers continued to be stuck in jam-ups.

Debris fell onto Grandville Avenue under the S-Curve when the semi jack-knifed, so Grandville Avenue was closed until further notice until the Michigan Department of Transportation can inspect the bridge.