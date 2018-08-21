John Ball Zoo hosting Princess Day this Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Saturday will be a day for the princesses at the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

The zoo is hosting Princess Day on Saturday, August 25, but princes, fairies and wizards are also invited to come in costume.

The zoo will also have three special guests on hand: The Ice Queen, Snow Princess and Frog Princess. The princesses will have a special meet and greet with zoo members from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Princess Day is included in regular admission. Wands and crowns will be available for purchase.

