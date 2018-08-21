Jordan Zimmermann, Tigers beat light-hitting Cubs 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Zimmermann pitched six effective innings, Victor Martinez had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Zimmermann (6-5) allowed seven hits, struck out five and walked one, continuing Chicago’s misery. Drew VerHagen, Joe Jimenez and Shane Greene combined for three innings of one-hit relief, closing out Detroit’s second win in seven games.

The NL Central-leading Cubs were held to one run via homer for the fifth straight game, dropping the last three in the offensive slide. This time, Anthony Rizzo led off the sixth with his 19th homer, falling to his knees as he drove Zimmermann’s first pitch over the wall in right.

But that was it once again for Chicago.

Help could be on the way after the Cubs acquired Daniel Murphy in a trade with Washington before the game. The three-time All-Star missed the start of the season because of knee surgery, but is hitting .340 (35 for 103) since the All-Star break.

Detroit got both of its runs in the first inning against Kyle Hendricks. Former Cubs prospect Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored on Nicholas Castellanos’ groundout. Martinez added a two-out RBI single.

Hendricks (9-10) allowed 10 hits and walked one in seven innings.

The Cubs had one last chance when Albert Almora Jr. drew a two-out walk in the ninth. But Greene struck out Jason Heyward swinging for his 27th save in 30 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish will miss the rest of the season with a stress reaction in his right elbow. … SS Addison Russell was scratched with a sore shoulder. Manager Joe Maddon said Russell has been playing through the injury for a while.

Tigers: RHP Michael Fulmer, on the DL since July 20 with a strained oblique, is scheduled to throw 70 pitches somewhere on Friday. Manager Ron Gardenhire would not say where Fulmer will have the outing. … OF JaCoby Jones is expected to have a three-game rehab assignment this week. He has been on the DL since Aug. 13 with a strained right hamstring.

UP NEXT

Cubs LHP Jon Lester (13-5, 3.72 ERA) and Tigers LHP Francisco Liriano (3-8, 4.72) close the two-game series. Lester is 2-6 with a 6.05 ERA in 11 starts in the regular season against Detroit.

